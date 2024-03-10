Book Review: Roshmila Bhattacharya's Spooked! Is A Captivating Read About Film Personalities' Tryst With The Paranormal

For someone who grew up on a steady staple of Ramsay movies and iconic Hollywood spookfests like Exorcism, The Poltergeist, Omen, and continues to oscillate between the Conjuring universe and Insidious franchise, I was quite excited about Spooked! by Roshmila Bhattacharya. And, it didn’t disappoint.

Spooked! is a captivating exploration into the eerie and unexplained experiences of film personalities with the paranormal. Bhattacharya delves into the lives of renowned actors, directors, and other behind-the-scenes figures, shedding light on encounters that transcend the boundaries of reality and delve into the supernatural.

The spookiness begins with the author sharing her grandmother’s tryst with a spirit – her grandfather’s aunt, who would visit their family home, devour the sweets that were left for her and remain like a guardian angel for them.

The book is structured as a collection of narratives, each chapter dedicated to a different person and their eerie encounter. The author skillfully weaves together interviews, first-hand accounts, and well-researched background information to provide readers with a comprehensive and engaging look into the mysterious incidents that have left an indelible mark on the lives of these individuals.

For example, we have Joy Bimal Roy, filmmaker Bimal Roy's son, recounting his supernatural tales and experiences surrounding his current residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Then there’s Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla talking about a surreal experience when her brother was in a comatose state. And, veteran filmmaker’s strange ‘sleeping walking’ incident during the shooting of Bin Badal Barsaat and later, and ‘encounter with a ghost’ during the making of the Bengali movie, Kuheli. Or, Vikram Bhatt revealing catching a supernatural entity on camera while doing a recce of places for his horror movie 1921. Actor Rajniesh Duggall, who has done quite a few horror and reincarnation dramas narrates an eerie encounter while shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s 1920.

Numerous film personalities like Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Sachin Khot, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Esha Deol, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Abhishek Kapoor among several others give a glimpse of their ghostly encounters.

From haunted film sets to unexplained phenomena during the making of iconic movies, Bhattacharya connects the dots between the glamour of Bollywood and the mysterious realm of the supernatural. The simple writing style makes it a breezy read.

Whether you’re a fan of the supernatural or simply curious about the experiences of those behind the silver screen, this book offers a fascinating journey into the unexplained.

Title: Spooked!

Author: Roshmila Bhattacharya

Publisher: Om Books International

Pages: 212

Price: Rs 295