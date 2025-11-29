Book Review: Author Shubha Vilas’ Icons Of Mahabharata Reveals Krishna As A Guide For Modern Life

‘A smile is the most effective weapon against an adversary; it perplexes them. A smile is the best accessory for a friend; it delights them.’

These lines are among the many strewn throughout the Icons of Mahabharata (Book 1) — Undefeatable Krishna by Shubha Vilas. As the name suggests, the book is about Lord Krishna, without whom Mahabharata is unimaginable.

Mahabharata is an epic which resonates with most humans. As the author says in his introduction, ‘This ‘encyclopedia of human existence’ captures the entire spectrum of emotions, dilemmas, and philosophies that shape life. The verse “Yad ihaasti tad anyatra, yan nehaasti na tat kvachit” (Mahabharata 1.56.33) means “Whatever is found here can be found elsewhere, but what is not found here cannot be found anywhere.” This alone outlines the sheer magnitude of the Mahabharata, making it a timeless guide for all aspects of life.’ (sic)

Through this series — Icons of Mahabharata — the author aims to uncover layers of varied characters from the epic. ‘The series goes beyond a mere retelling; it is an expedition into this vast ocean of existence through the lives of these extraordinary personalities.’ (sic)

The book has two sections. The first section has nine chapters that discuss myriad qualities of Krishna through stories and analyses of Krishna’s actions at various times. Each chapter tells you about one divine quality of Krishna — he as a teacher, as a friend, as a healer, and more.

Each chapter in the first section starts with a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita. There are stories and there are lessons. The lessons are projected as blurbs on the page, ensuring that we don’t miss them. The Solutionist chapter ends with the blurb ‘Chaos outside is a reflection of chaos inside.’ This is something we, probably, secretly are aware of. But when it comes in the form of a lesson from Krishna, we look at it differently. The All-Witnessing Lord ends with the blurb: ‘A good teacher is both strict and forgiving.’ It is followed by a paragraph on Standing Strong In Love, where the author mentions how Krishna reacts differently to different scenarios and why and how it is important for all humans to imbibe that in their everyday lives.

The second section is about the Bhagavad Gita and its teachings. It discusses the relevance of the Bhagavad Gita in today’s times. ‘In such a world, the wisdom of Krishna remains as relevant as ever. This section explores nine of the most critical challenges humans face through real-life case studies and finds practical solutions from Krishna’s timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita.’ (sic)

Here, in the second section, there are scenarios, frameworks and tips with examples and shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita to reiterate those tips and frameworks. For example, when he talks about Tortoise Framework, he uses the verse number 58 from the second aadhyay — Yadaa samharte chaayam kurmoangaaniva sarvansh, Indriyaanidiyraarthebhyastasya pragya pratishthaa. This means “Just as a tortoise retreats into its shell when in danger, one who withdraws from harmful distractions possesses a steady mind.”

This book may look and sound mythological. But it’s way beyond that. It is a handbook of practical solutions to our everyday problems. Krishna and his teachings are tools. Lessons are simplified in a way that any layperson can understand. And that’s the beauty of this book.

Do read this book — for lessons or for stories. It is sure to keep you engaged.

Book: Icons of Mahabharata (Book 1) — Undefeatable Krishna

Author: Shubha Vilas

Publisher: Jaico Publishing House

Pages: 228

Price: Rs 399 (Paperback)