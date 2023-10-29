Bipin Pandit: 'Music Is Divine And Spiritual'

Bipin Pandit, COO of The Advertising Club, Mumbai, is back with another enchanting edition of his musical night, Khumaar. In its 18th edition, the show will be grander with Bipin taking the centre stage along with other artistes providing an unforgettable night of entertainment. Bipin not only sings but also does excellent mimicry leaving everyone present in awe and splits. The busy man takes time out from his busy schedule for a quick chat about his show.

Excerpts from the interview:

You have been doing Khumaar for several years now. What motivates you to go back to the stage every year?

The artiste in me…. I love the stage. God was so kind to me that he didn’t give me stage fright. On the contrary, the larger the audience the more comfortable I am. Further, there is a loyal fanbase that I have earned. I love them and call them Khumaarites. It has increased immensely over the last 18 years.

Where do you find the energy to pull off such an extravaganza? Have you ever thought of giving up?

The beauty of being an artiste is even if you get tired and may think of staying away that artist keeps on egging you to do something new every time. Frankly, God gives you energy. I have this experience of being drained out before the show but the moment you enter and take centre stage you forget everything else. Remember you may offer great content, Alcohol and food but it is not easy to get people to attend. I must say by the Grace of God people have loved me unconditionally be it my Sponsors, personal friends, industry friends, my seniors and Khumaarites. To get an audience of over 1000 consistently year after year is not a joke. God's blessings.

What new can the audience expect this year?

For the first time in 18 years, it will be songs from 1990 onwards. We will have songs rendered by Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sanu, S.P. Balasubramaniam, Alka Yagnik, Anuradha Paudwal, etc.

Your show also provides a platform for aspiring singers and artistes. Who are you introducing this year?

This year, besides the established singers who are champions of their art, I am flying in Shivang Dave from Ahmedabad and Mohammed Fardeen from Banglore. Playback singer Neeraj Tiwari is specially called in to render a Sufi segment. Zeeshan Shaikh, my find last year, will be there as one of the leading singers. Mrinalini Gharat will pack a punch. The audience can expect fabulous songs, great music, and an event high on energy.

How many of these talents are now in the mainstream music industry?

Sarvesh Mishra and Mona Kamat Prabhugaonkar have been with me for 12 to 14 years. They have been singing for a living for many years and are seasoned artistes. I don't claim to have launched them but somewhere may have made a little contribution to their huge success. I will however have bragging rights when it comes to Shriniddhi Ghatate who was launched by me when she was 16. Today she sings with Shankar Mahadevan. I am happy to bring in Chandrashekhar Mahamuni from Pune to Mumbai, Rajeshwar Karmakonda in the forefront, Chirag Desai from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, and Javed is another one.

You head the Ad Club, how do you manage to strike a work-life balance?

It is not at all easy. The Ad Club job is demanding and challenging because every committee member approaches an event differently. They depend on me for a flawless execution of the event in all respects. I have worked with people who are CEOs, MDs, CMOs, Directors, etc. I completed 25 years with Ad Club in March 2023 and during this period I have accomplished almost 875 events for them.

Music is divine and spiritual. It is a therapy. I get charged and reignited through music. My bosses know about it and have encouraged me. One must love and enjoy what he or she is doing and that is the key. Fun, laughter, and enjoyment should be an essential part of your job.

How do you see the invasion of Artificial Intelligence in the creative field? Is it a boon or a bane?

To early to make a concrete statement but we have seen something similar in the era of remixes, however, AI is advanced. I believe in originality. When things are done with discretion it can be a Boon if overdone a Bane.

As an artiste, who are your favourite singers?

Without any doubt Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. To me, they both define playback singing. They are an institution and a university. I consider Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Mukesh, Hemant Kumar, Talat Mahmood and Mahendra Kapoor as legends. They are fantastic contributors. Asha Bhosle is also a legend.

What is Khumaar’s USP?

As the owner and founder of Khumaar, it will be unfair if I answer this question, hence my ace singer Mona Kamat Prabhugaonkar, who has been with Khumaar for 14-15 years will answer this question.

“I have been associated with Khumaar for close to 14 years. I perform at other shows with many artistes. However, the vibe of Khumaar is incomparable. You can feel the energy the minute you step inside the venue. When Bipin dada is on the stage, he owns it… He is on fire. His connection and interactions with the audience are unexplainable. His selection of songs and the way we artistes (new and old) are presented on stage is awe-worthy. What stands out in Khumaar is people going back wanting for more.” --Mona Kamat Prabhugaonkar

(The show is being held on November 4, at St Andrew’s Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai. To book donor passes contact: 9869022258, 9773322150, 9867138115)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)