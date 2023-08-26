Binge-Watch These Shows And Movies In September

The Wheel of Time, Season 2 |

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy medieval TV series based on Robert Jordan's novel. In November 2021, the first season premiered. The main characters of The Wheel of Time are Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), who have spent ages looking for the Dragon Reborn's reincarnation. By a strange twist of destiny, they come across a kid who might be the chosen one, but when the boy is pursued by a dark power, they flee from these evil entities to get to the city of the Aes Sedai.



Available: Amazon Prime Video; Releasing on Sept 1

The Freelancer



Mohit Raina plays the character in this show, and Anupam Kher plays his teacher. It centers on the rescue of a young woman who, after getting married to a suspicious man, travels to Syria on what she believes to be her honeymoon. This is based on Shirish Thorat's novel A Ticket to Syria. It was written by Neeraj Pandey of Baby and Naam Shabana fame, and it was directed by Bhav Dhulia. It also features John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias.



Available: Disney+Hotstar; Releasing on Sept 1

Scam 2003



It is a biographical financial thriller streaming television show from India in the Hindi language. Tushar Hiranandani is the director, while Hansal Mehta is the co-director. The series is based on Sanjay Singh's book, Telgi Scam: Reporter's ki Diary, and is inspired by Abdul Karim Telgi's 2003 book, India Stamp Paper Counterfeiting. It is the sequel to Scam 1992 and the second film in the Scam franchise. Gagan Dev Riar plays the lead character, Abdul Karim Telgi, and Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa play supporting roles.



Available: SonyLIV; Releasing on Sept 2

Jaane Jaan



Kareena Kapoor Khan is all ready to make her OTT debut. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The plot centers around a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbor who assists them in covering it up while the police are investigating. This film is an adaptation of the novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.



Available: Netflix; Releasing on Sept 21



Sex Education Season 4



The British dramedy centers on the loves and relationships of students at Moordale Secondary School, and as its name implies, it never backs down from any of the drama associated with intimate relationships. When you're a teenager, everything is life or death. "Sex Education" embraces all the awkwardness, fear, and hilarity that are so closely associated with those years, and it's all set to amazing music.

Available: Netflix; Releasing on Sept 21



The Continental: From the World of John Wick



The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which is a spin-off series of John Wick: Chapter 4. The series narrates the backstory of Winston Scott from the 1970s when he initially rose to his position as the manager of New York's Continental, which operates a chain of hotels and carries out legal assassinations as well as business transactions. Given the significance the movies have placed on Winston, the series should be an exciting thing to watch.



Available: Amazon Prime Video; Releasing on Sept 22