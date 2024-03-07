Attend VinoDeBella's Vineyard Rhythms Celebrations In Collaboration With Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Celebrations have arrived in Mumbai. Vineyard Rhythms, a special celebration, is on to mark the one-year milestone of VinoDeBella. These celebrations are in collaboration with Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport. They have been curated by Archana Singh, the founder of VinoDeBella. Harkaran Sethi, General Manager, Radisson, Mumbai International Airport, will also mark his presence.

The event highlights include:

March 8, 2024: Sunflower is a closed and exclusive event which is a Chef's Table. This culinary adventure is curated by Chef Ananya Banerjee and Chef Sherry Mehta.

March 9, 2024: The Sip & Swing Soirée will provide the Latin dance experience thanks to Aniket and Sabnam, Team Dance Lyk A Star.

March 10, 2024: You will experience Mitikka’s captivating fashion inspired by Isabella Valentina's resilience and ‘Sangre Y Poder’ by Shafaque.

What: Vineyard Rhythms

Where: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai

When: March 9-10, 2024

Price: Rs 2,950

For reservations, call: 93214 46027/41