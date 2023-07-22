All you need to know about premature menopause

Premature menopause, also referred to as early menopause, impacts a large section of Indian women. This condition refers to the cessation of menstrual cycles before the age of 40-45, significantly earlier than the average age of natural menopause, which is typically around 51. Understanding the causes, symptoms and most effective ways to manage the menopause is essential as the phenomenon, not only affects a woman’s reproductive capability but also has implications for her overall health.

Understanding premature menopause

Premature menopause means that a woman’s ovaries have stopped producing regular amounts of estrogen, and the supply of mature, viable eggs has depleted. As a result, fertility is considerably reduced, leading to the cessation of menstrual cycles. This occurrence could be natural, resulting from genetic factors or autoimmune diseases, or induced due to surgical interventions, like hysterectomy or certain cancer treatments.

Recognising symptoms

The onset of premature menopause can be gradual or sudden. Symptoms vary for each woman, but common ones mirror those of typical menopause. These include missed or irregular periods, hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, dryness of the vagina, low libido, breast shrinkage, and difficulty concentrating. It’s important to consult with a gynaecologist if you notice these symptoms, particularly if you’re under 40 or 45 years of age.

Read Also Why consuming probiotics and prebiotics is crucial for your microbiome and gut

Diagnosis and treatment

To diagnose premature menopause, gynaecologists typically rely on blood tests to check hormone levels. They particularly look for elevated levels of Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) and lowered levels of estrogen. Depending on the symptoms and the woman’s family planning goals, treatments can vary. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) is often recommended to manage menopausal symptoms and prevent long-term health issues, such as osteoporosis.

For women wishing to have children, Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) such as IVF using donor eggs may be considered. It’s essential to have transparent discussion with your gynaecologist and obstetrician to discuss the best treatment option, keeping personal well-being and health in mind.

Read Also Know the benefits deep sleep and strategies you can use to develop it

Lifestyle changes

Beyond medical treatments, several lifestyle modifications can also help in managing premature menopause symptoms. These include maintaining a balanced diet rich in calcium and Vitamin D to support bone health, regular physical activity to keep weight in check and boost mood, and practicing stress management techniques such as yoga, meditation, or mindfulness.

Quitting smoking is also crucial as it can worsen menopausal symptoms and increase the risk of osteoporosis and heart disease. Limiting alcohol intake is also advised to mitigate hot flashes and night sweats.

Emotional well-being and support

Premature menopause can be emotionally challenging for many women, causing feelings of loss, depression, or anxiety. It’s essential to seek support, either through talking to a mental health professional or joining support groups. Surrounding oneself with a supportive network of family and friends is also beneficial.

Navigating through premature menopause can be a challenging journey, but with appropriate medical care and lifestyle changes, it is manageable.

The key is to stay informed, seek timely medical advice, and make conscious efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Always remember, it’s not just about managing the symptoms, but also taking care of your overall well-being and leading a fulfilling life beyond menopause.

(Dr Gayatri Deshpande, HOD, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital)

Read Also Why are we ageing faster? Here are the daily habits that may lead to premature ageing

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)