8 tips to keep kids healthy during the rainy season

Monsoon is finally here, offering respite from the sweltering heat. It is also that time of the year when a range of health problems arise, more so in children. As youngsters revel in the season, it becomes crucial to take precautions. Here are some important tips for parents:

Immune booster: Boosting immunity is important for kids during the monsoon. Include a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables in their diet, as they are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Additionally, ensure they get adequate sleep, as it plays a vital role in maintaining a strong immune system.

Hygiene practices: Encourage kids to wash their hands frequently, especially before and after meals, after using the restroom and playing outdoors. Use antibacterial soaps or hand sanitisers for effective germ protection.

Stay hydrated: Promote proper hydration to your children, highlighting its benefits for staying hydrated, and eliminating toxins. Encourage boiled water for protection against waterborne diseases, and include homemade fruit juices while cautioning against unreliable street-side options.

Dress appropriately: Ensure your children are dressed in loose cotton t-shirts, tops, shorts, skirts, and bottoms made from soft materials. This will help keep them comfortable in humid temperatures. Tight clothing can cause irritation and discomfort as they sweat, so opt for loose-fitting attire for your kids.

Avoid street food: During this time the chances of contamination of food are high, which can lead to gastrointestinal problems. Choose home-cooked meals prepared with fresh ingredients to ensure food safety.

Keep surroundings clean: Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are prevalent during the monsoon. Prevent mosquito breeding by keeping your surroundings clean and free of stagnant water. Use mosquito nets or repellents to protect your children from mosquito bites.

Consume plenty of vitamin C: Rainy season breeds viruses. Boost immunity with Vitamin C through fruits like oranges, mosambi, lemon, apples, bananas, beetroot, tomatoes, etc. Parents can add fruit bowls, juices, and smoothies for children’s health.

Regular health check-ups: Schedule regular health check-ups for your children during the monsoon season. This will help detect any underlying health issues early on and ensure timely treatment.

(Dr. Nidhi Rawal is Consultant — Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital)

