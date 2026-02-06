The Macallan Caters To A New Generation Of Audience With New Packaging

Calum McKay |

Scottish single malt The Macallan turned 200 years old in 2024, and to reimagine the brand’s legacy, it has a new visual identity with packaging designed by David Carson. Titled the Timeless Collection, these single malts include The Macallan’s Double Cask, Sherry Oak and Colour Collection. “We have that responsibility to make sure that we’re not just here for this present but very much here for the future,” shares Calum McKay, Sommelier at The Macallan Estate. He was in India to celebrate the introduction of the packaging in India. He shares how The Macallan single malt connects with new consumers.

How has GenZ’s perception of single malts changed?

There is a thirst for knowledge, and people want to know more about whisky. While we can't deny the traditional way of appreciating whisky, whether it is neat, on the rocks or with water, the transition into the world of cocktails is worth watching.

How is The Macallan looking at cocktails as a strategy?

In the world of the cocktail, you need to start with the best ingredients, and The Macallan is one of the best Scotches to work with. We've set out a framework with a couple of cocktails for the bars, giving them guidance to use the single malts. For example, the Macallan 12 double cask can be used with an old-fashioned stirrer, which we call a Meridian, for a more citrus-forward cocktail.

How is The Macallan Estate taking the whisky experience out of the bottle?

We’re creating advocates for the brand at The Macallan Estate to establish an understanding of what separates the whisky from the rest. But ultimately, the idea is to make the liquid an experience. At the Timespirit restaurant, we have a six-course and a ten-course tasting menu. One of my favourites is the barley course, which uses the component of the whisky in the form of a fermented barley porridge with yeast and a barley crisp. I pair this with The Macallan 12-Year-Old Sherry Oak with a touch of cinnamon and dried fruit in it.

What's your take on pairing single malt with Indian food?

I think it's a total match made in heaven. You've got these incredibly complex spices and a depth of flavour that presents an amazing opportunity for a whisky—sometimes it complements, but sometimes contrasts. One dish that stood out in the last couple of days is ras malai. The soft dumpling in a condensed milk dessert with hints of saffron notes and rich creaminess reminded me of The Macallan 15-Year-Old double cask’s gingerbread with a base of toffee apple.