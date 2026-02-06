 13 Tokens Of Love For Your Beloved For Valentine’s Day
13 Tokens Of Love For Your Beloved For Valentine's Day

Shower your love with these trinkets and more on this Valentine’s Day

Luxury Journal Desk
Valentine's Day Acessories

Baume & Mercier Riviera

Champagne tones of the Baume & Mercier Riviera 10796 will add elegance to any ensemble. 

Bottega Veneta

The iconic Mini Jodie bag from Bottega Veneta with the removable heart charm is the right amount of cute.

Canali

A gentleman can never have enough ties and pocket squares, like these silk ones from Canali.

Ferragamo men

This Ferragamo Hug suede tote bag screams quiet luxury, perfect for the metrosexual man in your life. 

House of Rose Ruby Diamond Solitaire Snowflake Wrap Bracelet

Take a break from tennis bracelets and enjoy the ruby and diamond-adorned snowflake wrap bracelet from the House of Rose.

Calecim Professional Advanced Hair System

Indulge in self-care with Calecim Professional Advanced Hair System.

Jayanti Reddy

Step out for date night, oozing sensual charm in the red corset paired with a skirt crafted on a silk base by Jayanti Reddy.

Jimmy Choo

Be a rebel without compromising style, with the Jimmy Choo toffee suede holdall bag with biker leather trim and pearl studs.

 Le Creuset Heart

Cook up a storm for your lover in these limited-edition Le Creuset Heart Casserole and Petite Casserole with a heart knob. 

Piaget Sixtie

Piaget Sixtie in rose gold with its iconic trapeze shape will be an evergreen timepiece.

Sara Cutout Maxi Dress

Planning a no-fuss Valentine’s Day? This Style Island maxi dress keeps it chill but classy.

Tiffany & Co jewellery

When in doubt, get a Tiffany & Co jewellery for your girl, like this Paloma’s Graffiti Love ring in gold.

Valentine's - JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Rejuvenate with a couple’s spa treatment at Quan Spa, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.

Meisterstück Romeo & Juliet Midsize Ballpoint

The tangible elegance of putting pen on paper is elevated with Montblanc's Meisterstück Romeo Precious Resin LeGrand Edition

Zenith Chronomaster Sport

The Zenith Chronomaster Sport combines performance with sophisticated mechanics for the man on-the-go

