7 ingredients to introduce to your night time summer skincare regime

Setting your skin care right, just a little bit, is a roadmap to healthy skin in all seasons. The skin repairs itself at night. Synchronising skin care to help this healing and repairing process can help you sail smoothly through summers.

Here are seven ingredients you should introduce to your night time skincare regime this summer:

Micellar water

Yes, you need to remove every bit of sunscreen that you have applied, and hopefully reapplied, in summer months. While cleaning balms are an option in winters, you need a lighter version in summers. Micellar water contains micelles, these bind to oil and debris on one end and to water on the other. This effectively removes oil and grime on the skin apart from makeup. Micellar water is ideally used with cotton as a first layer of double cleansing. It’s not recommended that one skips regular face wash after micellar water application.

Salicylic acid

The number one skin concern in summer months is oil secretion and oil accumulation on the skin. Salicylic acid is the star exfoliating acid you should be choosing to dissolve oil. This is a beta hydroxy acid that is able to break down oil and go deeper in your pores and oil glands for better clearance. A 2% salicylic acid in serum or face wash form can be used everyday or every other day.

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid along with glycerine and aloe vera are great choices of ingredients in your night time moisturiser. They are lightweight, non-greasy and most importantly non-comedogenic elements, that sufficiently hydrate the skin overnight. Applied on damp skin, these molecules hold and retain moisture for a long time. The molecules could be used stand alone or as a component of regular cold creams.

Retinol

Okay, how about reducing oil production and simultaneously repairing the skin of the collagen damage that has happened through the day as a result of hot, sweltering sun overhead? Come in Retinol. If you haven’t been swept away by the Retinol culture already, it’s the right time to join the bandwagon. Retinol, a Vitamin A derivative, used at bedtime, works in tandem with a good night sleep to repair the skin and prevent early signs of ageing. Since retinols make skin a little sun sensitive, it is recommended that one never slips sunscreen the next day while using retinols.

Red clay or kaolin

Who doesn’t love a squeaky clean, oil-free finish after a face mask session. Look for clay or kaolin. I'm your mask. These woke by absorbing oil and clearing the pores. Use 1-2 times a week before night time routine to prepare your skin well.

Peptides

The skin around the eyes is very thin and us most prone to sun damage. Over that, the frequent squinting in the sun makes matters worse. Peptide rich eye cream helps prevent wrinkles around the eye area. The gentle massaging will also help by reducing any puffiness and soreness around the eyes.

Azelaic acid

Even with the best of sun protection, some sun damage is bound to happen. Azelaic acid is a wonderful skin lightening molecule that can be employed to target The pigmentation induced by sun exposure in summers. This molecule also calms and soothes the skin of any inflammation due to sun exposure.

With these molecules and ingredients you can unwind after a long, hot day under the sun and not worry about your skin acting up.

(Dr. Jushya Sarin is a Consultant Dermatologist at Sarin Skin Solutions, New Delhi. She preaches and practises a simple and doable skin care routine for all)

