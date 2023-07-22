5 best video game apps till date

Roblox

Roblox allows you to be a part of a vast virtual universe. The game essentially serves as an interface for users all over the world to create and share virtual experiences, including minigames. To provide a fun experience for gamers across all platforms, the community mostly creates in-game experiences. Roblox also allows cross-platform gaming with PC, iOS, Xbox One, and VR devices.

Available: iOS

Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile was recently released by Respawn. The game incorporates new mobile-only aspects like the perk system while maintaining the basic Apex Legends gameplay on PC and consoles. In the hero shooter Apex Legends Mobile, you can choose a character with special skills that help you in battle. The mobile-only Legend Fade was also introduced by Apex Legends Mobile, and it is anticipated that it will receive even more mobile-only content.

Available: iOS and Android

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a massive open-world game set in Tevyat. After being separated from your brother, you must travel across Tevyat in search of answers from The Seven, the gods of each element. You will encounter both foes and many friendly folks as you explore the enormous world around you. The thrilling battle system in Genshin Impact also includes character-unlocking gacha mechanics.

Available: iOS and Android

Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground is heavily influenced by PUBG Mobile and provides a comparable shooting experience. This game is unique because of its vibrant, pixel-based visuals and expansive map. Similar to previous battle royale games, you land on an island, search for food and weapons, and attempt to survive until the very end. There are numerous skins and over 30 different kinds of weaponry in Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground.

Available: IOS and Android

Mini Militia – Doodle Army 2

Intense online multiplayer fighting with up to six other players is the focus of Mini Militia: Doodle Army 2. The battles take place in a 2D cartoon setting. The game brings back memories of 90s cartoon games and appears to be one of the most enjoyable games. The game's features include an offline Survival mode, online multiplayer for up to six people, intuitive dual stick shooting controls with jetpack flight, over 20 maps to explore, and a variety of contemporary and futuristic weapon types.

Available: IOS and Android

