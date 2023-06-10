5 best cooking apps that you should know

Yummly

Yummy wants to be as helpful as it can when it comes to saving time in the kitchen. The app claims that there are over two million different recipes available, ranging from breakfast to dessert dishes. The app features instructional content on all things food-related, enabling users to store their favourite recipes and make home meal plans. Users of Yummly will feel ready for any type of cooking competition after using it.

Available: Android and iOS

Whisk

Home cooks may use the app to plan meals, save and exchange ideas, and even go grocery shopping! Users of the Grocery List App can add the ingredients they need for the selected Whisk dish and even complete an online store checkout. Users of the app can see how long a recipe takes to cook based on the time count on each image, in addition to making shopping easier.

Available: Android and iOS

Food Monster

Food Monster is a vegan food lover's paradise. The menu options in the app may be found in a variety of categories, including meals, desserts, holidays, produce, and even by season. Users who have tried a recipe can even leave feedback, advice, and suggestions. Additionally, users can set favourites dishes as bookmarks and create a weekly menu. This app includes everything you need to spice up breakfast, lunch, or dinner for pant-loving foodies.

Available: Android and iOS

Tasty

The Tasty app offers users access to over 3,000 original recipes. Users may see what their food should look like every step of the process with the help of entertaining and vibrant movies (along with a textual explanation). Cozy movies that include cooking may now be imitated by culinary aficionados thanks to an app that makes cooking so simple. The app's "What's in your kitchen?" feature, which enables users to identify recipes based on the ingredients they already have at home, makes it even cooler!

Available: Android and iOS

Cookpad

Users can upload their recipes that other users might find interesting while simultaneously browsing recipes. The application transforms cooking into a relatable and social activity. Users who have tried a recipe and loved it can share images of their meals, inspiring others who might be interested in the same dish. Additionally, users can look for recipes based on their particular diet, just like many other apps on this list.

Available: Android and iOS

