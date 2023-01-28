4 pet-friendly winter vacation destinations

Earlier, traveling with pets was a challenge, but today, thanks to pet-friendly destinations and hotels, vacationing with your fur balls in India has become much more feasible and easy. IANSlife have compiled a list of four pet-friendly destinations where you can travel with your pet this winter.

Mumbai: It is a vibrant city and tops our country's list of pet-friendly destinations. The cafes and restaurants offer special pet food and often host events like adoption drives, pet parties, etc. You can even take a stroll with your companion on the Juhu beach and enjoy the serene view of the sunset. In fact, ZOIC Pet is the largest pet park in the city, where you can unleash your dogs and let them play around.

Kerala: Whether it is Kottayam or Munnar, the state's houseboats welcome your pups and you with open arms. They offer best-in-class facilities for your furball, including bedding, food, among others, and ensure you both have a safe and comfortable journey. Some resorts even provide dog watching services so that you can explore nature without worrying about your pet being alone.

Goa: One of the popular tourist destinations and one of the best places to holiday with your pet. There are various pet-friendly stay options, including villas, homestays, cottages, among others. They encourage pet-friendly vacations and provide an array of facilities for a smooth travelling experience. Additionally, even the restaurants in Goa offer delicious pet-safe snacks and dishes that your furball can relish while on vacation.

Puducherry: Puducherry has petfriendly hotels and resorts in abundance. The best time to visit this city is between October to March when the weather is pleasant, and you can enjoy outdoor activities with your furball. You can go swimming, sunbathing, and even plan a picnic with your pets at Auroville beach. The adventurous souls can even opt for boat rides, surfing, among others.

