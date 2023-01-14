Pongal Special Lunch, HAAZRI by Ustad Zakir Hussain & Hariharan and more... top picks of the week

Pongal Special Lunch

Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated in the southern region of India. Thangabali, which serves southern Indian flavors, is hosting Pongal special meals. For this occasion, a special lunch will be available for INR 699. It will be served on a banana leaf and include dishes such as Urad Dal Kosambari, Alugadde Poriyal, Mysore Bonda, and many others.

When: Till Jan 18, between 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Manmohan Bhavan, Takandas Kataria Marg, Mahim, Mumbai

For more details contact: 9321845558

"HAAZRI" by Ustad Zakir Hussain & Hariharan

If you love ghazals and Indian classical music, then this is for you. Two legends came together for this event in honour of the Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab’s Barsi. This is the second edition of HAAZRI, with Ustad Zakir Hussain and Padmashree Hariharan reuniting in Mumbai after a long gap. To pay tribute to the maestro, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab’s grandchildren, Faiz Mustafa, will perform in the opening act.

When: Jan 17, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda hall, Harbanslal Marg, Sion East, Mumbai

For more details visit: bookmyshow.com

Raman Negi Shakhsiyat Tour

Raman Negi is a well-known lead vocalist, lyricist, and guitarist. Raman’s first solo album, ‘Shakhsiyat,' is a representation of his inarticulate feelings spread across 10 diverse rock records, including a tirade against the pseudo-woke in our country, a ballad about a child’s lost ambitions, and a narcissistic tell-all about artists, concluding all the things he always wanted to say. Join this musical night for an amazing experience.

When: Jan 15, 8 pm onwards

Where: Antisocial, Lower Parel West, Mumbai

For more details visit: insider.in

The Lil Flea

The Lil Flea is back after a long gap of almost three years. There will be an eclectic mix of microbreweries, new-age Indian liquors, gin bars, a selection of wines and whiskies, and festival cocktails. Add to that a plethora of art, carnival games, workshops for both children and adults, food pit stops, coffee shops, board games, odd entertaining experiences, and a plethora of happy little things!

When: From Jan 20 to Jan 22, 11 am onwards

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai

For more details visit: insider.in

Karaoke Night

Have you ever let your inner bathroom singer perform in public? If not, our Karaoke Nights are the ideal place to have fun and sing along with others who care about your love of singing and want to share it with you. You can also bring your loved ones for a memorable night of karaoke.

When: From Jan 18 to Jan 25, 7 pm onwards

Where: Seawoods Station Rd, Sector 28, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

For more details visit: bookmyshow.com