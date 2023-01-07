The Gin Explorers Club, Sanam live in concert and more... top picks of the week

The Gin Explorers Club — Mythical Edition

If you love gin, then this might excite you. You can explore gin and cocktails with the finest selection of international and homegrown gins. They have an exciting line-up of artists to keep you grooving all weekend. Get ready to groove to the beats of performers. Aarifah, Nina Shah, Dynamite Disco Club Soundsystem, and many more artists will be at the festival.

When: Jan 14 and 15, 12 pm onwards

Where: Jio World Garden, Bandra East, Mumbai

Gyan Ganga Sangeet Mahotsav

Attend this two-day music festival in aid of rural children. The festival is divided into three categories – Rising India, Spiritual India, and Heartbeats of India. The festival will witness performances from artistes like Aarya Ambekar, Abby V, Pooja Gaitonde, Jayateerth Mevundi, and Shankar Mahadevan. Season pass entitles the holder an admission to all the three music concerts scheduled on both days.

When: Jan 14, 5:30 pm onwards, and Jan 15, 6:30 am and 5:30 pm onwards

Where: Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai

Sanam live in concert

Sanam is a Mumbai-based Indian pop-rock band. They have known for their renditions of classic Indian Bollywood songs as well as their original music. Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi, Lag Jaa Gale, Aap Ki Nazrone Ne Samjha, and Gulabi Aankhen, are a few of the band’s classics. They have carved out a niche for themselves in these genres.

When: Jan 8, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Harbanslal Marg, Sion, Mumbai

Teen Darwaza: Walk 575

Teen Darwaza was constructed over a moat in the Bombay Fort. It was the busiest of the fort’s three main gateways, connecting the ‘White Town’ to the ‘Native Town’, from where most supplies arrived. On the walk, explore how the area has transformed over the last four centuries. The highlights of the tour are the original ‘Parsi Precinct’, the lotuses from Bijapur, a village with village clubs, Rapunzel’s balcony, etc.

When: Jan 14, 4 pm

Where: General Post Office, Mumbai Fort

Mumbai Sanskriti Festival

It is a two-day classical festival designed to promote the city’s rich culture and heritage. Through live music, this annual festival will highlight the beauty of the arts and Mumbai’s heroes. This festival has an amazing lineup of artists like santoor maestro Rahul Sharma, Bhawani Shankar, Anees Pradhan, Sudhir Nayak, and many more. It is organised by the Indian Heritage Society (IHS). Entry is free.

When: Jan 14 and 15

Where: Steps of Asiatic Library, Shahid Bhagat Singh Rd, Mumbai

Creating Musical Theatre

If your kids love theatre, then this might excite you. It’s a workshop for kids ages 9 to 12. The workshop will be conducted by composer Sandeep Gurrapadi and concert violinist and interdisciplinary artist Martha-Maria Mitu. This workshop will provide a wholesome experience including movements, improvisations, narratives, creative collaborations, and performance practices.

When: Jan 14, 10:30 am

Where: Essar House, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai

