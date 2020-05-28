YouTuber slammed for adopting autistic China-born son and then abandoning him

Social media influencer Myka Stauffer has been slammed for 'rehoming' their 4-year-old autistic son Huxley. Stauffer and her husband, James, posted a YouTube video titled “An update to our family” where they revealed their decision.

Stauffer explained that she failed as a mom, while James added that they arrived at the decision after discovering that their son had a lot more special needs they weren't aware of.

Myka first introduced her China-born son two and a half years ago. In the updated video she states that an adoption agency has helped them find a 'forever family' for their son. “He’s thriving, he’s doing really well, and his new mommy has medical, professional training,” she adds.

Stauffer is a mom to four biological children: Radley, Onyx, Kova and Jaka.