YouTuber slammed for adopting autistic China-born son and then abandoning him

Social media influencer Myka Stauffer has been slammed for 'rehoming' their 4-year-old autistic son Huxley. Stauffer and her husband, James, posted a YouTube video titled “An update to our family” where they revealed their decision.
Stauffer explained that she failed as a mom, while James added that they arrived at the decision after discovering that their son had a lot more special needs they weren't aware of.
Myka first introduced her China-born son two and a half years ago. In the updated video she states that an adoption agency has helped them find a 'forever family' for their son. “He’s thriving, he’s doing really well, and his new mommy has medical, professional training,” she adds.
Stauffer is a mom to four biological children: Radley, Onyx, Kova and Jaka.
The move has caused an outrage on social media. One user wrote, "im sick @MykaStauffer adopted an autistic child from china and after years of having him, she gave him up for adoption because he had “bad behavior” after using him for $$$ on her youtube channel of almost 1mil subs. people like this do not deserve followings or children."
Another added, "Myka Stauffer proved herself the ultimate Karen when she crowdfunded an adoption of 2yo with Autism from China, exploited him and his meltdowns for praise on YT, and then rehomed him like an unwanted pet once she had another bio kid."
"Myka Stauffer really just gave her kid away bc adoption wasn’t a dreamy aesthetic journey like she thought it’d be Nauseated face these ig moms are another level of gross. that poor sweet little boy," said another.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)