Anurag Kashyap to donate Filmfare award for COVID-19 test kits, Kunal Kamra offers YouTube button to highest bidder

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is giving away his original Filmfare trophy that he won for 'Gangs of Wasseypur', in the critics choice best film category in 2013. Meanwhile, comedian Kunal Kamra has offered his YouTube button to the highest bidder of the charity.

Kunal took to Twitter to announce the same and wrote, "While each ruppee counts I appreciate the hell out of Comrade @anuragkashyap72 who is giving away his 2013 gangs of Wasseypur critics award to the highest donor of this charity with my YouTube button

Link - https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-burda-media-india

I urge other artists to help in their own way!"