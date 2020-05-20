Anurag Kashyap to donate Filmfare award for COVID-19 test kits, Kunal Kamra offers YouTube button to highest bidder

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is giving away his original Filmfare trophy that he won for 'Gangs of Wasseypur', in the critics choice best film category in 2013. Meanwhile, comedian Kunal Kamra has offered his YouTube button to the highest bidder of the charity.
Kunal took to Twitter to announce the same and wrote, "While each ruppee counts I appreciate the hell out of Comrade @anuragkashyap72 who is giving away his 2013 gangs of Wasseypur critics award to the highest donor of this charity with my YouTube button
Link - https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-burda-media-india
I urge other artists to help in their own way!"
Kunal Kamra's statement read: "We need more RT-OCR kits. This is the fastest confirmatory test kit in India. Mylab is an Indian company making it at 0 profit. I've adopted a kit which costs Rs 1,34,000/- for my home city Mumbai. You can do the same, I'm giving my YouTube button away to highest donor, I urge all artists to give away their prize possessions towards charity in such difficult times. While every penny counts the highest donor will get the button."
Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "Anurag Kashyap has given Indian cinema something that it will always be proud of. This man had the guts to raise a world on his own!
While several others took digs at the Filmfare Awards. A user wrote, "A "critics" award....i.e. not worth as a paperweight. YouTube button for a million subscribers? Essentially a medal they give out to students/kids for "participating"...
You guys aren't doing s**t."