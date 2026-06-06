'You're A Racist Piece Of Sh*t': Indian Man Responds To Canadian Woman Who Passed Racist Comments From her Car - VIDEO

An Indian man living in Kentville, a small town in Nova Scotia, Canada, has sparked a conversation about racism after sharing a video on Instagram showing an elderly woman allegedly hurling racist remarks at him during his morning run.

The incident, which the man said occurred in Kentville, quickly gained attention online, with many social media users expressing support and condemning the alleged abuse.

Sharing the video, the man described the encounter and said the woman initially made a racist comment before he started recording.

“This happened with me in a small town i work at which is KENTVILLE. In Nova scotia! And it only took this little to ruin my day,” he wrote.

He further claimed, “she already made the statement ‘GO BACK TO INDIA’ 🇮🇳 before i pulled out my phone and later she changed it to ‘to your mother’.”

Despite the unpleasant encounter, the man emphasized that such incidents were not representative of the local community.

“This isn’t a everyday thing but make sure when it happens to you be vocal and talk back because RACISM has no place and is never welcomed! I hope this video reaches the people of Kentville so that wherever she goes she is embarrassed because since i have worked in the town people are definitely not like this!” he added.

The video prompted a wave of reactions from users.

One user commented, “She is too old now... Not sure about the guy.... But she din needs to go under ground!!”

Another wrote, “Just ask her same way ur ancestors came to the country she is also an European.”

A third user said, “Well done bro. Aese hi jawab de na sune to kan k niche 2 de.”

Another remarked, “If they are doing this to Indian that mostly has the same skin color as them, now imagine what they’d do to blacks lol.”

The incident comes amid growing reports of racism and xenophobia targeting Indians in several countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe. In recent years, videos showing verbal abuse, discriminatory comments, and occasional physical confrontations involving Indian students, workers, and immigrants have frequently surfaced online.

While many communities abroad remain welcoming and diverse, such incidents continue to highlight the challenges faced by immigrant populations and the need for stronger efforts to combat racism and promote inclusion.