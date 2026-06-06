'Keep Your Eyes Open': Pune Woman Discovers Hidden 'Made In Pakistan' Tag In Newly Purchased Bedsheet; Video Triggers Police Investigation

A viral social media video posted by a Pune woman has prompted authorities in Pimpri-Chinchwad to launch an inquiry after she claimed that a bedsheet purchased from a local religious fair carried a "Made in Pakistan" label.

The incident has sparked discussion online, with officials now examining how the product reached the market despite restrictions on imports from Pakistan.

Discovery during routine washing

The woman, identified as Pooja Saraf, said she had purchased the bedsheet during a fair held near the Moraya Gosavi temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad on the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi.

In the video, recorded in Marathi, she explained that she had bought several household items from vendors at the fair. According to her, the label came to her attention only when she was preparing to wash the bedsheet.

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"Every month, when Sankashti Chathurthi is there, there is a small fair. In that fair, people sell their small items. From there, I bought two to three things. And I also bought a bedsheet from there," she said.

Showing the tag to viewers, she added, "Where do we live? We don't even live on the border. And we have this 'Made in Pakistan' thing in our house."

Police begin probe despite no formal complaint

Although no official complaint has been filed, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police took cognisance of the viral video and formed a special team to verify the claim and trace the product's source.

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Officials have also reportedly requested the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to examine vendors operating at the fair and take appropriate action if any violations are found.

Concerns over similar products in the market

Expressing concern, the woman said she was worried that many other people may have unknowingly purchased similar products.

"I feel very sad. Many people like me have bought chadars from there. And this thing went to their house," she said.

She further urged consumers to be cautious while shopping. "While buying things, open your eyes. Now, my eyes are open."