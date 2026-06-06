'Such Emotional Moment': IIM Graduate Hands First Post-MBA Salary To Parents In Cash; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

A touching gesture by an IIM graduate has captured the attention of social media users, with many calling it a beautiful reminder of the bond between parents and their children. Ashwajeet Kamble recently shared an emotional video showing how he chose to celebrate receiving his first salary after completing his MBA.

Rather than transferring the money online, Kamble decided to revive a tradition that has become increasingly rare in the era of digital banking. Inspired by a conversation with his father, he withdrew his entire first paycheck in cash and travelled to Pune to personally hand it over to his parents.

A father's story sparked the idea

According to Kamble, the idea was born during a discussion about first salaries and family traditions. His father recalled how, years ago, he had proudly handed his own first earnings to his parents in cash. The conversation highlighted how online payments and instant transfers, while convenient, have changed the emotional experience associated with such milestones.

Wanting to recreate that special moment, Kamble decided not to send the money electronically. Instead, he planned a surprise visit home.

Parents left speechless by the surprise

In the viral video, Kamble asks his parents to close their eyes before placing bundles of cash in front of them. Their reactions were immediate and heartfelt. His father appeared stunned, while his mother looked visibly emotional as she tried to process what had just happened.

"What I am is all because of them," Kamble wrote while sharing the video online.

A message displayed in the clip read, "Giving my first salary after IIM to my parents."

Social media applauds the gesture

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing praise from users who said the gesture represented gratitude, respect and years of sacrifice made by parents. Many viewers noted that the moment was about much more than money, it symbolised the journey of a son fulfilling a dream shared by his family.

One user commented, "It's good that you choose cash over transfer, feel, touch of money not everyone will understand."

Another wrote, "Peak male happiness," while a third added, "Every Son waiting for this moment when he knows earning is not easy."