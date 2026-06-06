Sea Turns Blood Red As Hundreds Of Whales & Dolphins Slaughtered In Faroe Island Hunting Tradition; Horrifying Visuals Spark Outrage

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The annual whale and dolphin hunt in the Faroe Islands has once again triggered widespread condemnation from animal welfare groups after more than 700 marine mammals were killed during a series of hunts last week.

Graphic images from the North Atlantic archipelago showed waters stained red as hundreds of pilot whales and dolphins were driven into shallow bays and slaughtered. The hunts, collectively known as the grindadrap, are a centuries-old tradition in the self-governing Danish territory.

According to marine conservation group Sea Shepherd, a total of 706 animals were killed across three separate hunts. The toll included 402 pilot whales, four bottlenose dolphins, and 300 Atlantic white-sided dolphins.

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Concerns over animal welfare

Animal rights advocates expressed alarm after reports emerged that hunters ran out of spinal lances, the specialized tools required under local regulations to quickly sever the spinal cord and reduce suffering.

Valentina Crast, Sea Shepherd’s campaign director for the Faroe Islands, described the events as “chaotic scenes of extreme animal cruelty” and urged European governments to pressure authorities into ending the hunts altogether.

Witnesses reported seeing fishermen standing in blood-red waters as dozens of carcasses lined the shoreline. In some areas, families and children watched as the animals were processed on beaches following the kills.

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Tradition versus modern ethics

Supporters of the grindadrap argue that the practice is a sustainable source of locally obtained food and an important part of Faroese cultural heritage. The tradition dates back several centuries and remains legal under Faroese law.

Earlier this year, the Faroese parliament unanimously approved legislation ensuring that local hunting regulations take precedence over broader animal welfare laws, a move supporters say provides legal clarity for participants.

Critics, however, argue that growing scientific understanding of whale and dolphin intelligence makes the hunts increasingly difficult to justify. Research has shown that many cetacean species possess complex social structures, advanced communication abilities, and strong family bonds.

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Activists call for permanent ban

International animal welfare organisations continue to campaign against the hunts. Sea Shepherd reported that two of its observers were arrested earlier this year after whalers accused them of interfering with hunting activities, allegations the organisation denies.

Elisa Allen, vice president of programmes at PETA, called for an immediate end to the practice.

“Every year, to the horror of the rest of the world, hundreds of whales and dolphins are chased into bays on the Faroe Islands and massacred in barbaric ways with metal hooks, which are driven into the stranded mammals’ blowholes before their spines are cut,” she told The Independent.

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“The animals cry out in pain. Whole families are slaughtered, and some animals are seen swimming around in their family members’ blood for hours. Whales and dolphins are highly intelligent and feel pain and fear every bit as much as humans do.

“PETA joins every other animal protection group – and every decent person on the planet – in decrying this ignorant, sadistic treatment of animals and calls on the prime minister of the Faroe Islands to impose an immediate and permanent ban on the massacre.”

As debate intensifies, the Faroe Islands remain at the center of a growing international dispute between cultural tradition and modern animal welfare standards.