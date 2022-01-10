'You are now known as her 1st husband': Man mocked for sharing pic of 'overworked' wife shoveling snow after 12-hour hospital shift

Marriage is not a cake walk. Be it husband-wife, wife-wife, or husband-husband, it requires balance, understanding and whole lot of work. It can be called a 24*7 job, where you do not get paid, but are rewarded with lots of free sex and good food (if any of you two know cooking).

Internet can be harsh to you, especially if your posts or words trigger a sub section. Not everyday will your posts be passed off as 'fair' and impartial. Sometime, you would be ridiculed for tiniest bit and you would regret the time you thought about posting something on Twitter.

In a similar instance, a man shared a picture of his overworked wife of clearing and shoveling snow in their driveway after completing a '12 hour night shift' in the hospital. The man was ripped off, brutally trolled, some even made jokes about he being buried there after in the driveway as soon as the wife sees the post. Canadian politician Jon Reyes has made headlines globally after he tweeted a picture of his wife shoveling snow in front of their house after her 12-hour shift as a medical worker. In his tweet posted on January 8, Reyes praised his wife, Cynthia, for clearing out the snow on their driveway after getting home from the night shift.

"Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast", he wrote.

Internet users were quick in their wit and questioned him for not shoveling the snow in absence of his wife. One Twitter user wrote, "You are now known as her 1st husband", while a second one wrote mocking him, "My wife just finished a double shift in the ICU. I told her yesterday that my caddy's shifting was a bit off. She surprised me by pulling the tranny and swapped the Johnson Rod. I'm going to have a beer in her honour while she cleans up her oily mess."

A third user wrote, "Why didn't YOU do it? And if you legitimately cannot for some reason, why don't you pay someone to do it for you so she can come home to a clean driveway and go straight to bed? What is wrong with you?".

My wife just finished a double shift in the ICU. I told her yesterday that my caddy's shifting was a bit off. She surprised me by pulling the tranny and swapped the Johnson Rod. I'm going to have a beer in her honour while she cleans up her oily mess. pic.twitter.com/NN0DUajqlQ — Do the Left Thing (@manurespreader) January 9, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:02 AM IST