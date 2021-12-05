Twitterati thrilled as Oscar Isaac returns to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) as Spider-Man 2099

Fans of Oscar Isaac couldn’t keep calm as it was confirmed after the teaser of the first part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was out that the actor will return as Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara. Many took to Twitter to express their joy and shared various memes too. The release date of the film was announced by Sony Animation as well. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

@SonyAnimation: “Miles Morales’ story and the #SpiderVerse web expands. Take a first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Exclusively in movie theatres October 2022.”

@mlasker: “Beyond excited to share the incredible work being done by our team at Sony Animation and Imageworks!!”

@chrizmillr: “Excited to share the very first sneak peek of SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE!”

@AaronCouch: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be a two-part story, with Miles and Gwen teaming with a new group of Spider-characters, including Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099.”

@THR: “The first teaser for the #SpiderVerse sequel has been released, along with the film’s official title. #SpiderMan: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) releases exclusively in theatres Oct. 2022.”

@THR: “Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099 all make appearances in the new teaser.”

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:02 PM IST