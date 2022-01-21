'You are missed': Fans pour in heartfelt tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput on his 36th birth anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21 in Patna, Bihar. The young star made an instant impact on the audiences after he appeared in the hit soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta'. However, his debut on TV dates back to 2007 when he appeared in 'Kis Desh Me Hai Mera Dil'.

Sushant Singh Rajput excelled in everything he did. His academic record was incredible and his filmography is filled with some amazing performances.

On Sushant's 36th birth anniversary, scores of his fans took to Twitter to remember the late actor with heart-felt wishes.

🦋 Happy Birthday SSR 🦋!!! Sushant Day@itsSSR

🦋 Happy Birthday Sushant 🦋

🦋 Sushant Singh Rajput 🦋#SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay — Vanshika Malik (@VanshikaMalik11) January 21, 2022

———————————————



I am reckless



Yes, but not thoughtless @itsSSR ♥️



———————————————



Sushant Day



1986 - ♾



——————————————— pic.twitter.com/7Wxh1NkNH9 — Van|sha - mus|ng w|th SSR (@Schiffer05) January 21, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput the name itself is a Revolution ♥️



SUSHANT DAY — Aashna🇮🇳 (@lilaashna) January 21, 2022

You are Loved

You are Missed

You are Remembered .



Heaven is lucky to have an Amazing person like you..



Love You forever and ever @itsSSR 💛🖤♾



SUSHANT DAY 💛🖤 https://t.co/rwUsYWSenH pic.twitter.com/9fa9aNF3no — 💛 Ashu 🖤 SUSHANT DAY 😉EGO wala ब्राह्मण 👻😎 (@SSS_Ashu) January 21, 2022

Sushant was a prodigy who made some bold life decisions. He dropped out of college while he was in the final year and joined Shiamak Davar's dance academy.

While he was gaining success as a background dancer, he decided to try his hand in acting which also started of well for him. He was doing well in soap operas but he decided to quit TV and went to U.S.A to polish his acting skills. He always had the urge to try something new and keep moving forward.

His films raked in good box office returns and the variety of roles he choose in his career shows his acting prowess. He deliberately left some big budget films and opted for the ones which allowed him to play more challenging roles.

His untimely demise shocked the world as it was difficult to digest the fact that such a lively young star who achieved a lot at a very young age took such a drastic step.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:49 AM IST