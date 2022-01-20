Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the beloved actor

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21 in Patna, Bihar. The young star made an instant impact on the audiences after he appeared in the hit soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta'. However, his debut on TV dates back to 2007 when he appeared in 'Kis Desh Me Hai Mera Dil'.

Sushant Singh Rajput excelled in everything he did. His academic record is incredible and his filmography is filled with some amazing performances.

Here are some lesser known facts about the beloved actor

Sushant was the youngest of five siblings. From a very young age, Sushant developed a liking for astrophysics.

He even won the National Olympiad in Physics. Sushant got admission in the prestigious Delhi College for Engineering in Mechanical branch.

Sushant actually had no passion for Engineering. During his college days, he joined Shiamak Davar’s dance classes which he enjoyed immensely.

He appeared in the title track of 'Dhoom 2' as a background dancer and was also a part of Aishwarya Rai’s performance in the closing ceremony of 2006 Commonwealth Games. Sushant finally decided to drop out of college while he was in the final year and joined 'Ekjute', a theatre group based in Mumbai.

After a brief stint with theater groups, Sushant ended up with Balaji Telefilms as a part of the casting team. He eventually got the role of ‘Preet Juneja’ in 'Kis Desh Me Hai Mera Dil'. His impressive performance on the show forced Ekta Kapoor to cast him as the main lead in her soap opera ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

Sushant instantly gained acclaim for his performance on the show and his infectious smile made him a household name. Sushant won the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Sushant also appeared in dance shows like ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.

Sushant also assisted Mohit Suri on the sets of 'Raaz 2' before moving to United States to gain in depth knowledge of acting. Sushant got his big break when Abhishek Kapoor offered him ‘Kai Po Che’. The film gained critical and commercial success.

The star went on to do a number of successful films which earned him worldwide recognition. On 14th June 2020, the actor breathed his last.

