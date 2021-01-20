Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Unseen pictures of the star will make you teary-eyed

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on 21st January 1986 in Patna, Bihar. Only brother to four elder sisters, Sushant was the born to Krishna Kumar Singh and Usha Singh.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a prodigy who made some bold life decisions. He dropped out of college while he was in the final year and joined Shiamak Davar's dance academy.

While he was gaining success as a background dancer, he decided to try his hand in acting which also started of well for him. He was doing well in soap operas but he decided to quit TV and went to U.S.A to polish his acting skills. He always had the urge to try something new and keep moving forward.

His films raked in good office returns and the variety of roles he choose in his career shows his acting prowess. He deliberately left some big budget films and opted for the ones which allowed him to play more challenging roles.

His untimely demise shocked the world as it was difficult to digest the fact that such a lively young star who achieved a lot at a very young age took such a drastic step.

Here are a few unseen pictures of the star-