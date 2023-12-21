X (Twitter) Is Back: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

After reportedly an hour of outage, on Thursday, X (Twitter) was back. As soon as the social media site was restored, hilarious memes surfaced online. Classic meme templates involving film scenes, and popular dialogues were shared online along with edited images and videos claiming to show Elon Musk trying to fix the error.

Check memes and reactions below:

Ooh Finally twitter is back pic.twitter.com/WL38AzEvrm — Maina (@cbfw4pf) December 21, 2023

Elon Musk trying to resolve Twitter down#TwitterDownpic.twitter.com/1lrBQYhjm5 — Varad (@Cric_varad) December 21, 2023

Twitter people going to instagram after twitter down. #TwitterDownpic.twitter.com/vYeDByqE6I — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 21, 2023

Thought all my shit was deleted. Almost pulled up to them headquarters like this #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/rbrGdPszpi — D E V 🪐🧃🌎 (@StayLoyall) December 21, 2023

Twitter Down

Around 11 a.m. on December 21, both the website and the app were down leaving X users anxious about what went wrong. They were unable to view posts on the platform despite being able to share them. It was a global outage that affected certain functions of the social media site.

Several users managed to tweet reporting the error while some took a step ahead by highlighting the glitch on Downdetector.

As the X trends section was viewable despite the outage, it was learned that "Twitter Down" was trending on the platform. While netizens shared memes and posts regarding the error, brands and organisations used the scenario in a witty promotional way. For instance, an online restaurant booking site named Eazy Dinner posted, "Twitter Down hai but hamari deals nahi."