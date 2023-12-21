Twitter Down: X Users Unable To See Posts On Their Profile; Check Reactions

Twitter Down |

On Thursday morning, X users witnessed a glitch on the platform and reported that the site which was formerly known as Twitter was down. While people could still browse a few contents such as spotting what's trending and the notifications, all tweets and posts just disappeared. However, some managed to post on the platform highlighting the glitch and comforting other users that they weren't alone. Check reactions:

Downdetector by Ookla showed over 4500 users complaining of the X (Twitter) outage around 11 a.m. on December 21 (IST). While there were zero outages in the past 24 hours as per their data, the graph peaked to hint at the error in the platform earlier this morning. To the unversed, Downdetector is an online platform that provides a real-time view of issues and outages on websites.

While the error continued, X users were able to post but unable to view them on the platform. Their profiles turned empty as if one had never shared a single tweet since joining the platform. However, functions like searching for other usernames, viewing notifications and notified tweets, and knowing the top trends on X actively worked without any glitches. Interestingly, "Twitter Down" was trending on the platform itself with thousands of posts.

Brands and organisations react

Meanwhile, some brands started using the incident to promote themselves with quirky posts. Eazy Dinner, an online restaurant search and booking platform, tweeted despite an outage and wrote, "Twitter Down hai but hamari deals nahi." "Twitter might be down, but we're not," said the Oregon State Women's Basketball Team while sharing halftime scores from an ongoing game. Undoubtedly, the Twitter Down episode was seen becoming trend.