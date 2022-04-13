WTF! Crayfish cleans its eyes in 'scary' style, viral video stuns netizens

Over a tiring day of being exposed to dust, electronic device screen, our eye might give a itchy sensation. To that, all we would do is either add water or eye solution to calm the irritation or probably take to massage our eyes with fingers.

Ever seen a Crayfish rubbing its eyes? The aquatic species takes its tentacles to move around the eyes, in such a way that it the organ gets poppy and protruding. What The Fish! This recent video surfacing on the internet will leave you stunned.

Hinting at the bizarre and scary cleaning style of the lobster like creature, the video text read, "that one thing my crayfish does that freaks me out every time (poker face emoji)". Take a look at the video, right here:

