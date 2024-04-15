Would You Try Pani Puri With Gold, Silver, Dry Fruits, Thandai Syrup & More? Check Out Viral Video Before You Decide

How about going on a street food trail and spotting a stall serving you a pani puri with unexpected ingredients? A video showing a chaat vendor offering a set of pani puri by filling it with gold, silver, dry fruits, honey, thandai, and probably something more has surfaced online.

Mumbaikars might not have the chance to try it out, but those in Bengaluru and Gujarat may experiment with their tastebuds before they merely conclude about the dish shown in the reel.

For those wanting to know more about the video before they can actually try it, the video comes from two food blogger who shared their experiences of trying it on social media. It opens showing the vendor holding a puri and coating it with a gold foil. Yes, you read that right. No sooner, visuals show it having an additional silver cover surface.

Impressively, the dish is served with a royal touch to make you feel like you are having a meal at a king's darbar. We say this because the plate is not a usual one, it is dressed in a golden colour to give a royal and rich appeal. Instead of the sweet and spicy water (pani) that is used to prepare any traditional pani puri, this unique recipe fills itself up with honey or thandai. Also, the dal has no role in the chaat dish as it is replaced with dry fruits.

Convinced to try it, or disgusted enough? Netizens have reacted to the food preparation after it attracted 2.7 million views on Instagram.

They disagreed from calling the dish a "pani puri," and suggested the creators must consider changing the name of the dish when they have changed everything added to it. People believed it to qualify more on the list of mithai (dessert) than a chaat item.