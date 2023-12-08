Viral Video: Wife Prepares 'Pani Puri Cake' On Husband's Birthday

While most of us love to treat ourselves with Pani Puris, a baker turned the street food into a cake. A video showing a baker named Renu preparing the chaat item-themed cake on her husband's birthday has surfaced online. It showed her making a mouth-watering 'Pani Puri Cake' to surprise her partner on his special day. Take a look at the video right here:

A look into the recipe

The reel opened by showing the wife posing with some Puris before adding them to her cream-filled cake. She placed the cake bread as her base and applied the traditional Panis of the street food on it. It was then garnished with some cream covering the circumference and Dal taking the central place. No doubt, it looked delicious and Instagrammable. Above the layer of Dal, she added the sweet Chutney and some Sev. The same procedure was repeated on another floor of the cake.

At the end of the food preparation, she dressed the dessert with the main element - the Puris. Once the cake was ready to be served and enjoyed, she presented it in front of her husband. Celebrating his birthday, the couple cut the cake together with joy. The woman then picked a slice of the special day purportedly to offer it to the birthday boy.

Video goes viral; netizens react

The video has undoubtedly gone viral on social media, leaving netizens with mixed reactions. Being posted on Instagram, earlier this December, the reel has attracted more than 650K views on the platform. Hundreds of users commented on it expressing their views on the dish. While some searched for the dislike button to negatively rate the baker's Pani Puri Cake, others found the creation an interesting one.