World’s tallest woman thanks Turkish airline for making special arrangements; on boarding her first flight

Often unique characteristics of human beings can be problematic for them such as their short height. Example: a 32-year-old person in India named Azeem Mansuri is two-and-a-half feet tall and was finding it difficult to find a bride to get married due to his height but recently his long wait ended.

Similarly, being taller than the normal height can also pose some restrictions. When the world's tallest woman, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey took his first flight to San Francisco, the Turkish airlines had to make special arrangement for the woman. Airline arranged a specially-made stretcher for her.

Gelgi is seven-feet-tall and flew from Istanbul to San Francisco on a Turkish Airlines plane in September as per media outlet. The airline removed six seats and put a stretcher in their place to ensure the 13-hour flight was comfortable for her.

The 7-feet tall woman shared photos from her flight on her Instagram account and captioned it in Turkish that her experience had been "flawless from start to finish". She also wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to every single person involved in my journey."

Turkish Airlines responded saying it was happy to hear her feedback. they commented saying, "We always want to do our best for you and our work continues."

Gelgi holds five Guinness World Records. Her unusual height is due to Weaver Syndrome which is a rare genetic mutation. She is an activitist and drawing attention to the same. Throughout her childhood, she underwent surgeries and physiotherapy sessions but her family stood by her, she said.

"Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself, so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best," she said to Guinness World Records.

Gegi is pursuing software development opportunities in California. She will also be working with Guinness World Records on several upcoming events.