World Suicide Prevention Day 2021: Social media platforms flooded with messages offering positivity, support

Every year, more than 700,000 people commit suicide, many of whom had attempted suicide previously, equating to one death every 40 seconds. On average, three male suicides are reported for every female, consistently across different age groups and in almost every country in the world.

According to the World Health Organization, Suicide accounts for roughly half of all violent fatalities worldwide. "More people kill themselves than perish in all wars, terrorist actions, and interpersonal violence combined," said Brian Mishara, president of the International Association for Suicide Prevention had cautioned during a commemorative event a few years ago.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, life as we know it has been disrupted for nearly two years. Mental health has become a point of great concern as many continue to struggle with the pandemic-induced changes.

Against this backdrop, as the world marked Suicide Prevention Day 2021, social media has been flooded with supportive messages, advice and personal anecdotes. Over the last few hours this has turned into a trending topic across social media platforms as netizens share messages, posts and tweets to help raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Key facts

Every year, around 700,000 people die by suicide.

Low- and middle-income nations account for 77% of global suicides.

There are many more people who attempt suicide, for every suicide.

Suicide is the fourth highest cause of death among teenagers aged 15 to 19.

In the general population, the single most important risk factor for suicide is a previous suicide attempt.

Pesticide ingestion, hanging, and weapons are among the most common ways in which suicide has been comitted around the world.

(Source: WHO)

Suicide Prevention : Here’s how you can help someone

Friends and family members can be of great support for those who are contemplating suicide.

Don’t ignore the signs

The ability to recognise the warning signs of suicide, which might include extreme mood swings, feelings of hopelessness, talking about death or suicide, and saying goodbye to family and friends, is the first and one amongst the most crucial steps towards suicide prevention.



Don't Dismiss Their Emotions

While you may believe their difficulties aren't severe enough to warrant suicide thoughts or actions, what matters is how serious they believe they are.Listen without passing judgement on what they're saying. Suicidal statements or threats should never be dismissed. If someone makes comments that appear to indicate that they are depressed or contemplating suicide, you should take them seriously.



Be a good listener

Talking to someone who cares can unburden the individual from their problems and can go a long way toward reducing the overwhelming pressure that can lead to a suicide attempt.It takes no special abilities to be a good listener. One needs to be patient and accepting.

Don't Leave Them on Their Own

Do not leave them alone if they appear to be in imminent danger of harming themselves.



Encourage them to get professional help

Encourage them to make an appointment with a mental health professional, even if it takes some time and persistence. After they've scheduled an appointment, stay in touch with them to urge them to keep their appointments and treatment programmes.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:48 PM IST