World Record! Man visits 7 Wonders of the World in less than 7 days

Jamie McDonald aka Adventureman at the Great Wall of China | Travelport

Jamie McDonald, a British adventurer better known as 'Adventureman' recently announced a new world record: the fastest time to visit the new Seven Wonders of the World, achieved in less than seven days.

It took McDonald just 6 days, 16 hours, and 14 minutes to see the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal in India, Petra in Jordan, the Colosseum in Rome, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Machu Picchu in Peru, and Chichen Itza in Mexico.

During the trip, McDonald travelled across four continents, landed in nine countries, flew on 13 flights, and rode in 16 taxis, nine buses, four trains and one toboggan to cover about 22,856 miles, as confirmed by Guinness World Records.

The challenge was set to Adventureman by Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for travel suppliers worldwide, in order to test its new platform, Travelport+.

For Adventureman, the main focus of the record-breaking trip was raising funds for his charity, the Superhero Foundation. The money will be used to continue the charity's mission: helping families in need fund treatments, therapies, and equipment that aren't freely available to them through their traditional or local healthcare support system.

The Trip itinerary

Adventureman embarked on an incredible journey, starting at the Great Wall of China, which stretches over 13,000 miles and is a renowned symbol of human engineering. McDonald's adventure began here, and as he left the Great Wall, the world-record clock started tracking his time.

His next destination was the Taj Mahal in India, a majestic mausoleum that stands as a testament to eternal love, and left McDonald captivated by its grandeur.

From India, McDonald traveled to Jordan and made his way to the ancient city of Petra, famous for its impressive rose-red sandstone rock facades, tombs, and temples.

After exploring Petra, Adventureman boarded a flight to Rome, where he set his sights on the legendary Colosseum. The Colosseum, an iconic amphitheater, is synonymous with ancient gladiator battles and stands as a symbol of Rome's rich history.

His next stop was Brazil, where he encountered the awe-inspiring Christ the Redeemer statue. This colossal art deco masterpiece is the largest of its kind and offers a breathtaking view from its platform.

Continuing his journey, Adventureman headed to Peru to visit Machu Picchu, an ancient Incan citadel nestled nearly 8,000 feet above sea level in the Andes Mountains that showcases remarkable Incan architecture and offers breathtaking views.

Finally, Adventureman reached his last destination: Chichén Itzá, Mexico. This archaeological site was a sacred place of ceremony in Mayan culture. Chichén Itzá features impressive pyramids, temples, and other architectural wonders that reflect the Mayan civilization's advanced knowledge and cultural significance.