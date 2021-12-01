World AIDS Day 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to raise awareness on HIV and AIDS

Every year on December 1st, World AIDS Day is commemorated.

It was first proposed in August 1987 by two public information officials working for the World Health Organization's Global Programme on AIDS, and it was officially recognised on December 1, 1988.

According to sources, the date was chosen as the greatest time for gaining coverage because it was far enough away from both the US elections and the Christmas break.

This red ribbon is a symbol for a variety of causes, including the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The Red Ribbon Project began in 1991 when a group of artists joined together to create a symbol to demonstrate support and compassion for persons living with AIDS and their carers. It has since become a global emblem.

HIV continues to be a major public health concern that affects millions of people around the world, and a large number of individuals live with HIV to this day.

AIDS is caused by this virus, which interferes with the body's capacity to resist illness.It is spread through contact with infected blood, sperm, or vaginal secretions and causes flu-like symptoms at first. AIDS symptoms such as fever, tiredness, and recurring infections eventually surface.

While antiretroviral therapy can help delay the progression of the disease, there is no cure for AIDS.

As a result, raising awareness is an important aspect of the battle to stop the virus from spreading.

Have a look at how netizens have done their bit on Twitter:

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 10:33 AM IST