Wordle 247: Netizens share hilarious memes on Twitter

Wordle is a game in which you have to guess, or work out, a five-letter word. Each day there is a new word. You can have six attempts, and each correct letter selected is awarded a yellow square. If it’s also in the correct place, it’s a green square. All other letters get a grey square.

It was created by Josh Wardle for his crossword-loving partner. As of January 10, the game has 2.7 million players.

You've probably seen a grid of green, yellow and grey squares doing the rounds on social media. This is the latest pandemic phenomenon called Wordle - a free online game that gives users a new word puzzle each day.

Wordle 247 had made to one of the top trends on Twitter, as people flaunted their score and attempts. However, there weren't any spoilers revealed, but some netizens have put out their reactions to today's Wordle through memes.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:48 PM IST