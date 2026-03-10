'Women Are Not Even Safe Underwater': Solo Traveller Alleges Inappropriate Conduct During Scuba Lesson In Egypt - VIDEO

Instagram

A scuba diving session meant to be an exciting learning experience turned disturbing for a solo female traveller in Egypt after she alleged inappropriate behaviour by a diving instructor. The incident, shared on social media, quickly went viral and reignited conversations around women’s safety, even in recreational spaces like underwater training.

Viral video shows uncomfortable moments during dive

The traveller, identified as Rasha Mediene, posted a video on Instagram documenting part of her scuba diving lesson. In the clip, the instructor can be seen repeatedly grabbing or touching her while they are underwater.

According to Mediene, the interactions made her uncomfortable, and she later alleged that the instructor attempted to touch her in a way she considered “extremely inappropriate.” The video also shows her trying to move away from him multiple times during the dive.

Traveller says behaviour felt suspicious from the beginning

In a follow-up video, Mediene claimed that the instructor’s behaviour had seemed unusual from the start of the lesson. She said she decided to continue recording and remain cautious throughout the session.

Sharing her experience publicly, she urged other women to stand their ground in uncomfortable situations and warned fellow travellers against hiring the instructor. She also revealed his name in her post to alert others.

Internet reacts as video gains traction

The video spread rapidly online, drawing thousands of views within hours. Social media users responded strongly, with many expressing anger and frustration over the alleged incident.

Some commenters shared similar experiences from their own travels, while others advised the woman to file a formal complaint with the diving centre and professional training organisations.

Several users also highlighted that physical contact can sometimes occur during scuba training when instructors help students maintain buoyancy or adjust equipment. However, many insisted that such contact must always remain professional and limited to safety-related assistance.

Calls for accountability in the diving community

Among the reactions were comments from fellow diving professionals who stressed that instructors are trained to respect strict safety and ethical guidelines.

One diver noted that while brief physical contact may be necessary to guide a student’s position underwater, touching a diver inappropriately is unacceptable and violates professional standards.