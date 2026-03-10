Can Water Replace LPG? Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Viral Video Triggers Discussion On Alternatives Amid Cooking Fuel Concerns

A video of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaking about a unique cooking method that uses water to generate fuel has gone viral online, triggering discussions about whether such technology could reduce reliance on LPG cylinders in India. The clip is gaining traction at a time when concerns about global energy supply chains are increasing due to geopolitical tensions.

Viral video shows alternative cooking idea

In the circulating video, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar explains a concept in which water is used to produce hydrogen that can serve as a cooking fuel. During the discussion, he credits a person named Mahesh ji for bringing the idea forward and demonstrating how the system works.

According to him, the process involves a machine that separates hydrogen and oxygen from water. The hydrogen produced is then used as a fuel to burn coal for cooking, while oxygen is released into the air. He claims that even a small quantity of water could help generate fuel for this purpose.

The spiritual leader also mentions that the system could reduce dependence on LPG cylinders for cooking if implemented effectively.

Plan to test the system at the Ashram

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar states in the video that the technology will first be tested at the ashram before being introduced in other places. The initiative is linked to the Art of Living Foundation, the organisation founded by him in 1981 after his association with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

He further says the long-term goal is to eventually introduce the technology in rural regions so that households can reduce their reliance on LPG cylinders.

Health concerns raised over LPG cooking

During the discussion, Ravi Shankar also expressed concerns about the potential health effects of cooking with LPG. He suggested that food cooked directly on LPG flames can turn black, claiming that such charring could be harmful to health.

Traditional LPG combustion releases gases such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. In contrast, the water-based hydrogen system described in the video is claimed to produce no carbon emissions, which he suggests could help maintain cleaner air.

Hydrogen fuel and the science behind it

Hydrogen is already widely studied as a clean energy source. When hydrogen burns, it mainly produces water vapor rather than carbon dioxide, which is why it is considered a potential alternative fuel in many energy projects worldwide.

However, separating hydrogen from water requires energy, typically through a process known as electrolysis. Scientists often debate the efficiency and practicality of using hydrogen for everyday applications like cooking unless the energy required to produce it comes from renewable sources.

Online reactions and energy debate

The resurfaced video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users are intrigued by the possibility of an alternative cooking fuel, others have raised questions about the feasibility and scalability of such technology.

The discussion comes at a time when global energy supply chains are under pressure. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have created uncertainty around several fuel transportation routes, which can impact LPG shipments to countries like India.

As the clip continues to circulate online, it has reignited conversations about clean energy solutions, fuel alternatives, and the future of household cooking technology in the country.