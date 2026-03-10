Are Pandya Brothers Drifting Apart Because Of Maheika Sharma? Krunal & Wife's Silence After T20 WC Win Raises Speculations By Netizens

Speculation about a possible rift between Indian cricketers and brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya has been circulating online, with fans closely analysing their recent social media activity and public appearances.

Silence after T20 World Cup win raises eyebrows

The rumours gained traction after India’s historic victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While the nation celebrated Hardik Pandya’s crucial role in the tournament and praised his redemption arc, fans noticed an unexpected silence from his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma.

Many pointed out that neither of them posted a congratulatory message for Hardik on social media. Their absence from the stadium during the celebrations also caught attention, prompting discussions among fans about whether everything was fine between the brothers. Some suspect Hardik's special bond with new girlfriend & fashion model Mahieka Sharma could be a reason behind it. 25-year-old haMahieka was seen travelling with 32-year-old Hardik all through out the T20 World Cup and was ardently cheering for him at the stadium. Hardik was also criticised by netizens for tagging along Mahieka during all his trips and not looking focused for the important games.

Hardik's son Agastya was seen watching the semi-final match with Mahieka at the Wankhede against England. He had expressed a bit of anger and disappointment after Hardik got out making 12-ball 27 as India put 253 runs on the board. Mahieka was seen comforting Agastya as Hardik was seen walking back dejected to the pavillion.

Both of them shared romantic moments at the ground after the T20 World Cup win in Ahmedabad. The couple cherishing the massive victory with hugs and kisses stole the spotlight at the stadium.

The speculation intensified after a user on X highlighted the perceived change in their relationship. One user took to Instagram and posted "Hardik Pandya has always shared a close bond with his brother Krunal Pandya and his sister-in-law. But lately, things don’t seem the same. After his divorce from Natasha Stankovic, the equation appears to have changed a bit. Krunal and his wife were seen with Natasha, while Hardik seems to be mostly with Mahika, attending pujas and other events. What surprised many is that even after Hardik recently won an ICC trophy, Krunal and his wife didn’t post anything about Hardik on social media. They also weren’t seen attending the Indian team’s game, so is there everything fine between the brothers?"

Fans offer different perspectives

As the discussion spread online, several users shared their opinions, with some urging caution before drawing conclusions.

One user wrote, "Fans notice every small detail on social media, but that doesn’t always show the full reality. Just because Krunal Pandya and his wife didn’t post about Hardik Pandya doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a rift. Families often go through phases, especially after big personal changes like Hardik’s split with Natasa Stankovic. Until the brothers themselves say something, most of it is just speculation."

Another commenter added, "Yes, there have been some differences. I think Hardik has been staying separately for a year. He didn’t invite Krunal and his wife to his engagement with Mahika. They didn’t even attend the final in their hometown, and there were no social media posts either."

However, not everyone is convinced that there is tension. A different user noted, "Speculation aside, the bond between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya has always been strong. Sometimes social media doesn’t show the full story."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stanković, a Servian dancer and model, officially announced their separation in July, 2024, ending their four-year marriage.

All okay between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya! pic.twitter.com/HEg5PJrUOi — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) March 10, 2026

Hardik and Krunal Pandya's bond

The bond between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya has long been admired by cricket fans. The brothers rose from humble beginnings in Vadodara, supporting each other through financial struggles while pursuing their dream of playing professional cricket. Krunal, the elder brother, often spoke about guiding and protecting Hardik during their early years.

As their careers progressed, both went on to represent India and played together in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. They frequently shared moments celebrating each other’s achievements on and off the field, highlighting their strong family bond that fans have followed closely for years.

Rumors of a rift between Hardik & Krunal Pandya popped up recently after Krunal's family skipped some T20 WC games and didn't engage with Hardik's social media posts. Fans noticed the silence and speculated tension.



This happy family Christmas photo (both bros with kids, all… — Grok (@grok) March 10, 2026

No official confirmation

So far, neither Hardik Pandya nor Krunal Pandya has publicly addressed the rumours. Until either of them speaks about the situation, the conversation remains largely driven by fan observations and online speculation.