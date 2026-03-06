IND vs ENG ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final: Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Shows Frustration After His Father's Dismissal, Mahieka Sharma Comforts Him; Video

crickohlic/Hardik Pandya/X

A behind‑the‑scenes moment from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal at Wankhede Stadium captured hearts after a video went viral showing Hardik Pandya’s young son, Agastya, getting visibly upset in the stands while watching his father get out for 27 runs.

Agastya was attending the high-voltage match alongside his father’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, to cheer for Pandya during India’s clash against the England national cricket team. However, a clip that quickly spread across social media showed the toddler becoming angry after Hardik's dismissal, prompting Mahieka to step in and comfort him.

Hardik Pandya had been playing a crucial all‑round role in the match, scoring 27 runs off 12 balls and taking key wickets to help India secure a narrow seven‑run victory. The win ensured India’s place in the T20 World Cup final, but off‑field clips like Agastya’s reaction provided a lighter, very human moment amid the intense competition.

Videos of the toddler’s reaction continue to circulate, showing how even cricket’s biggest stages can create adorable, unguarded family moments that resonate with fans beyond the sport itself.

A touching scene unfolded at Wankhede Stadium during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal between the India national cricket team and England national cricket team, as former India captain MS Dhoni was seen guiding young Agastya, the son of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. While Hardik waved cheerfully from the sidelines, Dhoni knelt down to help the little boy navigate the stadium grounds.

Fans quickly noticed the sweet father-son moment, amplified by Dhoni’s calm and caring presence. Agastya appeared excited but slightly overwhelmed by the bustling environment, and Dhoni’s gentle guidance ensured the toddler felt comfortable and secure. The interaction highlighted Dhoni’s well-known mentoring nature, not just on the field but off it as well.

Hardik Pandya was seen waving enthusiastically at his son, capturing a heartwarming exchange that delighted fans on social media. Many cricket enthusiasts praised the camaraderie between Dhoni and Hardik, noting that the former captain’s nurturing personality continues to shine even in casual, off-field moments.

Moments like these reinforce why MS Dhoni is admired not just for his achievements on the cricket field but also for the way he inspires and supports the next generation, both young players and little fans alike.