 Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWoman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It

Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It

A trending Reddit post caught the attention of users after it claimed that a woman from Virginia was cleaning out her dead mother's freezer when she discovered a biscuit in it. As the biscuit incident went viral on social media, a member of the family spoke to news outlets and informed more details about it. Read below for more.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
84-Year-Old Biscuit Found | Reddit@hoop-d-lishus

A woman was cleaning her dead mother's freezer when she came across something she hadn't expected. People usually discover money or piece of cloth from a nostalgic box, however, an old and eatable biscuit was found inside a freezer recently. The keepsake was dated to 1940, making it 84 years old.

A trending Reddit post caught the attention of users after it claimed that a woman from Virginia was cleaning out her dead mother's freezer when she discovered a biscuit in it.

1940's Biscuit Found In Dead Mother's Freezer

1940's Biscuit Found In Dead Mother's Freezer | Reddit@hoop-d-lishus

As the biscuit incident went viral on social media, a member of the family spoke to news outlets and informed more details about it.

Biscuit and a note attached with it

FPJ Shorts
Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti: 'Was Excited To Do Meaty Scenes With The Performer She Is'
Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti: 'Was Excited To Do Meaty Scenes With The Performer She Is'
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Final Application Deadline Is Today For Over 39,000 Posts, Apply Here
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Final Application Deadline Is Today For Over 39,000 Posts, Apply Here
Munawar Faruqui Was On Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Hitlist', Henchmen Followed Him To Delhi: Report
Munawar Faruqui Was On Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Hitlist', Henchmen Followed Him To Delhi: Report
Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It
Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It

A report in the Newsweek quoted the grandson of the late lady and said that his mother was the one who found the food-based keepsake there. Recollecting the incident, she said, "She found it during the clean out of grandma's home." It was learned that the biscuit happened to be one of the last things they came across from the house, alongside a note describing some details about the bakery product.

Read Also
Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video...
article-image

Baked in August 1940

The handwritten note regarding the preserved biscuit, read, "Biscuit made by Mrs. Dara L Chambers in August 1940 at the Blankenship home." This made it clear that the item was super old and dated back to years in the past.

Significance associated with the keepsake

The family member was quoted in reports as saying that he believed biscuit was prepared for one of his close relatives before he served in World War II.

Continued to be preserved...

What happens to the biscuit now? Did someone eat it off simply or throw it off considering it has expired? It was learned the next generation has kept the biscuit with them safely. "The biscuit is now in my parents’ freezer for my brothers and I to deal with...Let’s just hope no one finds it during a nighttime search for an unauthorized midnight snack," the person told media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It

Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It

Brazil: Monkey Pulls Out Beer Bottle From Trash Bin, Consumes It In Viral Video

Brazil: Monkey Pulls Out Beer Bottle From Trash Bin, Consumes It In Viral Video

Who Is Marijuana Pepsi? Woman With Bizarre Name Goes Viral On The Internet

Who Is Marijuana Pepsi? Woman With Bizarre Name Goes Viral On The Internet

Video: McDonald's Worker's Reaction On Spotting Former US President Bill Clinton At Georgia Store...

Video: McDonald's Worker's Reaction On Spotting Former US President Bill Clinton At Georgia Store...

Viral Video: Miraculous Escape For Woman As Water Tank Directly Falls On Her Outside Her House

Viral Video: Miraculous Escape For Woman As Water Tank Directly Falls On Her Outside Her House