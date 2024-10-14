Woman Finds 1940-Made Biscuit Inside Dead Mother's Freezer While Cleaning It

84-Year-Old Biscuit Found | Reddit@hoop-d-lishus

A woman was cleaning her dead mother's freezer when she came across something she hadn't expected. People usually discover money or piece of cloth from a nostalgic box, however, an old and eatable biscuit was found inside a freezer recently. The keepsake was dated to 1940, making it 84 years old.

A trending Reddit post caught the attention of users after it claimed that a woman from Virginia was cleaning out her dead mother's freezer when she discovered a biscuit in it.

As the biscuit incident went viral on social media, a member of the family spoke to news outlets and informed more details about it.

A report in the Newsweek quoted the grandson of the late lady and said that his mother was the one who found the food-based keepsake there. Recollecting the incident, she said, "She found it during the clean out of grandma's home." It was learned that the biscuit happened to be one of the last things they came across from the house, alongside a note describing some details about the bakery product.

The handwritten note regarding the preserved biscuit, read, "Biscuit made by Mrs. Dara L Chambers in August 1940 at the Blankenship home." This made it clear that the item was super old and dated back to years in the past.

The family member was quoted in reports as saying that he believed biscuit was prepared for one of his close relatives before he served in World War II.

What happens to the biscuit now? Did someone eat it off simply or throw it off considering it has expired? It was learned the next generation has kept the biscuit with them safely. "The biscuit is now in my parents’ freezer for my brothers and I to deal with...Let’s just hope no one finds it during a nighttime search for an unauthorized midnight snack," the person told media.