'With great power comes great responsibility': Netizens celebrate World Social Media Day virtually

Social media- the one thing that has revolutionised the world over a short period of time. It is everywhere, on everyone's phones and laptops. It has human across the globe glued to their screens.

Today is the day we appreciate social media for the boon that it is and also take a look how it can be destructive if used with malicious intent.

We observe World Social Media Day on 30th June every year since 2010. The occasion was initiated by a worldwide entertainment and multi-platform media business- 'Mashable' as a way of recognizing the impact that social media has on communications around the world.

People across the globe have taken to social media to express their love for the platforms. Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and other social media platforms all earning all the praise today.

However, some poor souls are complaining of their addiction to these websites.

And ever since social media came into our lives, we enjoyed each day making memes. So, how can we not make memes today, right? Netizens made hilarious memes about social media and posted them on their preferred social media websites to celebrate the occasion.

Here's how netizens are celebrating the existence of social media today. Have a look.