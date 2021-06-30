'BSNL employees themselves use Jio': Students in Goa protest over patchy internet; netizens call out the network

Tired of the internet connectivity issues leading to a continuous struggle in attending their online classes, students from the villages of Kodal, Satrem and Derode in Sattari taluka in North Goa held a protest march at BSNL office at Valpoi on Tuesday.

Schools across the country are opting for the online mode of studies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students said that they struggled with connectivity issues during the last academic year too.

"We wrote to the panchayat about our problems. Our letter was even forwarded to the Chief Minister. But to date, no one has replied to our letter. We are tired of the inaction," said Sundar a student from Satre.

Further elaborating on the issue, Sundar said, "There are three villages without range. I don't have a vehicle. I take lifts in the morning and travel 15 kilometres to find the network to attend my classes. There also network is not very strong and classes get disconnected."

He added that the students have now given a two-day deadline to BSNL for solving their problems, or else, will be visiting their office again.

Another student informed that when they approached BSNL earlier, the officials at Valpoi told them that they would look into the matter.

"However, we have called the officers, but they have not come. We have been waiting for a long time," he added.

Thews has gone viral on Twitter making people across India empathise with the students. They too have joined in the movement and criticised BSNL.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.