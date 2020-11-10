Why Twitter wants to know about Governor of Bihar

Counting of votes for the 243 assembly seats in one of the most politically charged states in India is underway at present. Although several exit polls had predicted that Mahagahtbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav will win, trends by the election commission of India are showing a different story.
At present, ruling NDA is marching ahead of RJD-led Grand Alliance with the lead in 127 seats ( BJP 73, JDU 47, Vikassheel Insaan Party 7). While Mahagathbandhan is leading on 100 seats (RJD 61, Congress 20, Left 19).
With these trends, the possibility of fractured mandate cannot be overruled in the state.
And with the talk of a hung assembly, Twitter is abuzz with the speculations over resort politics and the role of Bihar governor in the upcoming days. While few Twitterati wrote that it is time to transfer governor of Maharashtra to Bihar, several others even asked who is Governor of Bihar.
For those who are unaware, after the results of assembly election in Maharashtra, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari played a crucial role in the state.
In the early hours of October 23, 2019, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Koshyari played a key role in the state. The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had reached the final stage. Koshyari had played a key role in these developments.
Unlike governor of Maharashtra and West Bengal who make headlines on daily basis, many of us do not know much about the governor of Bihar.
Thus we have listed a few things about the Bihar governor:
At present, Phagu Chauhan is the governor of Bihar.
In July 2019, Chauhan was appointed as the 29th Governor of Bihar.
Chauhan was born on 1 January 1948 in the village of Sekhupur in Azamgarh district of present-day Uttar Pradesh.
Chauhan started his political career in 1985 from the political party Dalit Mazdoor Kisan Party and become MLA for the first time.
In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election he contested as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and defeated his close contestant Abbas Ansari from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 7,003 votes.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)