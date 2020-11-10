Why Twitter wants to know about Governor of Bihar

Counting of votes for the 243 assembly seats in one of the most politically charged states in India is underway at present. Although several exit polls had predicted that Mahagahtbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav will win, trends by the election commission of India are showing a different story.

At present, ruling NDA is marching ahead of RJD-led Grand Alliance with the lead in 127 seats ( BJP 73, JDU 47, Vikassheel Insaan Party 7). While Mahagathbandhan is leading on 100 seats (RJD 61, Congress 20, Left 19).

With these trends, the possibility of fractured mandate cannot be overruled in the state.