'Why is this religion-specific?': India to repatriate Sikhs, Hindus who wish to leave Afghanistan; netizens question 'why not Muslims?'

India on Monday said that it will facilitate the repatriation of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities who wish to leave Afghanistan.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while responding to media queries regarding the situation in Afghanistan said, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wishes to leave Afghanistan."

He said there are also a number of Afghans who have been India's partners and "we will stand by them".

The remarks, the first official reaction of MEA after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace, noted that commercial operations from Kabul airport have also been suspended today and this has forced a pause in repatriation efforts.

Noting that the security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days and is changing rapidly, Bagchi said that the government is closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan and was in touch with Indian nationals who wish to return.

However, the news has earned mass criticism as people are calling the statement 'divisive'. People are asking why Hindus and Sikhs are being given priority when the entire population is in danger.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from ANI.



ALSO READ Afghanistan Taliban crisis: Afghan families in Bhopal pray for peace and safety of relatives

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:18 AM IST