Why is #PresidentRuleInMaharashtra trending on Twitter?

While demand for the President's rule in West Bengal is gearing up among the BJP cadre, today on Twitter demand for the President's rule in Maharashtra started to trend.

Today, #PresidentRuleInMaharashtra was amongst the top trends. For those are unaware, the hashtag was trending in support of the Republic TV's Pradeep Bhandari.

Republic TV's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari was questioned by Khar Police on Saturday for almost five hours in connection to the case lodged against him for obstructing police officers from their duty. Last week, Khar Police had issued summons to Bhandari for allegedly assembling a crowd outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's house at the time of its demolition last month.

Meanwhile, the Republic TV accused Mumbai Police of illegally detaining Bhandari after he appeared at Khar police station despite being granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court. A report by the television channel also stated that Bhandari was denied access to his lawyers. Moreover, Bhandari also tweeted that his phone was confiscated as police officials surrounded him and that sources state that police have warned of him arrest if he steps out of the police station.

To support Bhandari over what his supporters called as the "illegal detention" by Mumbai Police, several hashtags were trending yesterday as well. These included - #FreePradeepBhandari and #ShameOnMahaGovt.

Check out the reactions here: