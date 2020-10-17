Republic TV's Pradeep Bhandari questioned by Mumbai Police for five hours

Republic TV's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari was questioned by Khar Police on Saturday for almost five hours in connection to the case lodged against him for obstructing police officers from their duty. Last week, Khar Police had issued summons to Bhandari for allegedly assembling a crowd outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's house at the time of its demolition last month.

Police said that Bhandari had arrived at Khar Police Station on Saturday noon and was questioned in connection with the case filed against him for generating disturbance outside actor Kangana Ranaut’s office in Pali Hill last month during its demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assault or using criminal force on a public servant to deter him from discharge of duty.

Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) said that Bhandari was called in for questioning and he left after that. He was not detained but only questioned, added the DCP.

On Thursday, Bhandari was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in a case filed against him by the Khar Police. Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani while granting pre-arrest bail to the journalist directed that in the event of arrest he be released on executing a personal bond of ₹ 15,000 and a surety of the same amount.

Meanwhile, the Republic TV accused Mumbai Police of illegally detaining Bhandari after he appeared at Khar police station despite being granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court. A report by the television channel also stated that Bhandari was denied access to his lawyers. Moreover, Bhandari also tweeted that his phone was confiscated as police officials surrounded him and that sources state that police have warned of him arrest if he steps out of the police station.