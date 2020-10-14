Watch: Pradeep Bhandari does push-ups on a footpath while reporting on Bihar Elections 2020

Republic TV consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari has been headlining back to back since his reportage on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
From being involved in the scuffle outside Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai office, to being summoned for allegedly assembling a crowd outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's house at the time of its demolition last month; Bhandari has been a constant lately in terms of courting controversies.
Now, a video of his coverage on the Bihar Elections 2020 has hit the viral note. In a clip shared by Jan Ki Baat, Bhandari speaks on how ‘Justice for Sushant’ can be a potential poll bank in the upcoming elections. However, instead of going the traditional way, he can be seen crawling on the ground and doing push-ups.
The segment is called ‘Poll Fit with Pradeep’.
Watch video.
Earlier this week, the Khar police summoned Bhandari a day after Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh revealed that Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's television channel was one of the three channels involved in a "false Television Rating Points (TRP)' racket.
Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), confirmed the development to The Free Press Journal and said that Bhandari is likely to be questioned in the matter.
Meanwhile, Bhandari tweeted that he had been asked to appear before Mumbai Police at Khar and was awaiting the official summons.
