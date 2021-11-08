e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:15 PM IST

'Why is Pakistani getting Padma Award?': Singer Adnan Sami receives backlash on Twitter; fans take side

FPJ Web Desk
Singer Adnan Sami | File Photo

From 'Lift Kara De', 'Kabhi Toh Nazar Mila' to 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri', singer Adnan Sami has undoubtedly entertained music lovers with his versatile songs in a career spanning over 25 years, and now getting honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, must be one of the biggest milestones of his life.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Adnan with the Padma Shri in a ceremony held in Delhi. He received the award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Several pictures and videos of him receiving the award from the President have been doing the rounds on the internet. Fans have also sent congratulatory wishes to him on Twitter and Instagram.

However, several people got irked when his name was announced to be bestowed with Padma Shri as he's born in Pakistan. meanwhile, others came in support of Sami congratulating him.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

