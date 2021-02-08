'Why aren't we talking about this?': Twitter outraged as video of Sena workers pouring ink, forcing BJP leader to wear sari goes viral

Shiv Sena workers on Sunday allegedly doused ink on a BJP leader in Maharashtra's Solapur district after the latter criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A video of Sena workers blackening the victim's face, forcing him to wear a saree and parading him on the streets of Solapur for criticising the Sena chief was shared by news agency ANI. The event unfolded while the police attempted to ward them off.