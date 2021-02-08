Viral

'Why aren't we talking about this?': Twitter outraged as video of Sena workers pouring ink, forcing BJP leader to wear sari goes viral

By FPJ Web Desk

ANI Screen Grab

Shiv Sena workers on Sunday allegedly doused ink on a BJP leader in Maharashtra's Solapur district after the latter criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A video of Sena workers blackening the victim's face, forcing him to wear a saree and parading him on the streets of Solapur for criticising the Sena chief was shared by news agency ANI. The event unfolded while the police attempted to ward them off.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral, netizens have slammed the party for its "hooliganism".

"What an act of shame shown by Shiv sena workers. Complete disaster of Democracy and human rights... (sic)," wrote one user.

"Fascist fighting facist. Love to see it (sic)," wrote another one.

In September 2020, Shiv Sena activists allegedly attacked a retired Navy Officer for sharing a post about Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. The incident took place in Kandivali in Mumbai and CCTV footage shows several individuals chasing down one person.

The incident took place on September 11, days after the retired Navy officer and a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivali (E) had forwarded a message on WhatsApp in his society group.

